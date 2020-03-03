We use cookies and other similar technologies (Cookies) to enhance your experience and to provide you with relevant content and ads. By using our website, you are agreeing to the use of Cookies. You can change your settings at any time. Cookie Policy.


The Importance of Data Protection Using Encryption to Comply with Privacy Regulations (Podcast)

by Phil Bowermaster

Originally published March 3, 2020

In this podcast, Jay Irwin, Director of the Teradata Center for Enterprise Security, discusses the impact of privacy regulations affecting todays enterprises. He also discusses the consequences of non-compliance with these regulations and the importance of data protection using encryption and similar technology. The interview is conducted by Phil Bowermaster, an independent consultant and analyst specializing in data warehousing, analytics and big data. To listen to this podcast, click here.
  • Phil Bowermaster
    Phil Bowermaster is an independent analyst and consultant specializing in big data, business intelligence and analytics. Phil is the founder of Speculist Media, which produces blogs, podcasts, and other social and traditional media exploring the role of technology, particularly data technology, in shaping the future. He works with select clients in developing and executing content strategies related to big data. Phil can be reached at phil@speculist.com.

