Teradata: Exciting Cloud News (Podcast)
Originally published February 26, 2020
In this podcast, Brian Wood, Director of Cloud Marketing at Teradata, discusses how Teradata customers are adapting to the cloud. He also provides a synopsis of Teradatas recent cloud announcements. The interview is conducted by Ron Powell, independent analyst and industry expert for the BeyeNetwork and executive producer for The World Transformed Fast Forward Series. To listen to this podcast, click here.
Ron Powell
Ron is an independent analyst, consultant and editorial expert with extensive knowledge and experience in business intelligence, big data, analytics and data warehousing. Currently president of Powell Interactive Media, which specializes in consulting and podcast services, he is also Executive Producer of The World Transformed Fast Forward series. In 2004, Ron founded the BeyeNETWORK, which was acquired by Tech Target in 2010. Prior to the founding of the BeyeNETWORK, Ron was cofounder, publisher and editorial director of DM Review (now Information Management). He maintains an expert channel and blog on the BeyeNETWORK and may be contacted by email at rpowell@powellinteractivemedia.com.
