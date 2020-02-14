Vantage Analyst: Self-Service Machine-Learning Analytic Tools for Business Analysts (Podcast)
Originally published February 14, 2020
In this podcast, Youko Watari, Technical Product Marketing Manager for Teradata Vantage, discusses Vantage Analyst, designed for business analysts. She describes the key features of Vantage Analyst as well as the key benefits for Teradata customers. The interview is conducted by Phil Bowermaster, an independent consultant and analyst who writes and speaks about emerging technologies and the future. To listen to this podcast, click here.
-
Phil Bowermaster
Phil Bowermaster is an independent analyst and consultant specializing in big data, business intelligence and analytics. Phil is the founder of Speculist Media, which produces blogs, podcasts, and other social and traditional media exploring the role of technology, particularly data technology, in shaping the future. He works with select clients in developing and executing content strategies related to big data. Phil can be reached at phil@speculist.com.
