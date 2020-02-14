We use cookies and other similar technologies (Cookies) to enhance your experience and to provide you with relevant content and ads. By using our website, you are agreeing to the use of Cookies. You can change your settings at any time. Cookie Policy.


Vantage Analyst: Self-Service Machine-Learning Analytic Tools for Business Analysts (Podcast)

by Phil Bowermaster

Originally published February 14, 2020

In this podcast, Youko Watari, Technical Product Marketing Manager for Teradata Vantage, discusses Vantage Analyst, designed for business analysts. She describes the key features of Vantage Analyst as well as the key benefits for Teradata customers. The interview is conducted by Phil Bowermaster, an independent consultant and analyst who writes and speaks about emerging technologies and the future. To listen to this podcast, click here.
  • Phil Bowermaster
    Phil Bowermaster is an independent analyst and consultant specializing in big data, business intelligence and analytics. Phil is the founder of Speculist Media, which produces blogs, podcasts, and other social and traditional media exploring the role of technology, particularly data technology, in shaping the future. He works with select clients in developing and executing content strategies related to big data. Phil can be reached at phil@speculist.com.

