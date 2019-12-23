We use cookies and other similar technologies (Cookies) to enhance your experience and to provide you with relevant content and ads. By using our website, you are agreeing to the use of Cookies. You can change your settings at any time. Cookie Policy.


Artificial Intelligence: Improving Consumer Marketing (Podcast)

by Phil Bowermaster

Originally published December 23, 2019

In this podcast, Natalia Efremova, a Teradata Research Fellow in AI and Marketing at Oxford University, discusses her work in artificial intelligence (AI) and her specialization in neural networks. She explains how AI can be used to improve consumer marketing. The interview is conducted by Phil Bowermaster, an independent consultant and analyst who writes and speaks about emerging technologies and the future. To listen to this podcast, click here.

  • Phil Bowermaster
    Phil Bowermaster is an independent analyst and consultant specializing in big data, business intelligence and analytics. Phil is the founder of Speculist Media, which produces blogs, podcasts, and other social and traditional media exploring the role of technology, particularly data technology, in shaping the future. He works with select clients in developing and executing content strategies related to big data. Phil can be reached at phil@speculist.com.

