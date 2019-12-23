Artificial Intelligence: Improving Consumer Marketing (Podcast)
Originally published December 23, 2019
In this podcast, Natalia Efremova, a Teradata Research Fellow in AI
and Marketing at Oxford University, discusses her work in artificial intelligence (AI) and her specialization in neural networks. She explains how AI can be used to improve consumer marketing. The interview is conducted by Phil Bowermaster, an independent consultant and analyst who writes and speaks about emerging technologies and the future. To listen to this podcast, click here
.
