In this podcast, Sri Raghaven, Director of Data Science for Teradata, discusses Teradatas transformation from a database and data warehouse provider to an analytics and solutions provider with an eye toward business outcomes. The interview is conducted by Ron Powell, independent analyst and industry expert for the BeyeNetwork and executive producer for The World Transformed Fast Forward Series. To listen to this podcast, click here.





Ron Powell

Ron is an independent analyst, consultant and editorial expert with extensive knowledge and experience in business intelligence, big data, analytics and data warehousing. Currently president of Powell Interactive Media, which specializes in consulting and podcast services, he is also Executive Producer of The World Transformed Fast Forwar d series. In 2004, Ron founded the BeyeNETWORK, which was acquired by Tech Target in 2010. Prior to the founding of the BeyeNETWORK, Ron was cofounder, publisher and editorial director of DM Review (now Information Management). He maintains an expert channel and blog on the BeyeNETWORK and may be contacted by email at rpowell@powellinteractivemedia.com .



More articles and Ron's blog can be found in his BeyeNETWORK expert channel

Recent articles by Ron Powell