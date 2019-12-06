We use cookies and other similar technologies (Cookies) to enhance your experience and to provide you with relevant content and ads. By using our website, you are agreeing to the use of Cookies. You can change your settings at any time. Cookie Policy.


Data Science is No Longer Just for Data Scientists (Podcast)

by Phil Bowermaster

Originally published December 6, 2019

In this podcast, Imad Birouty, Director of Technical Product Marketing with Teradata, discusses the democratization of data science to enable users across the organization to find the answers on which to base their decisions. He explains how Teradata is making is easier to give users access to machine learning and advanced analytics. The interview is conducted by Phil Bowermaster, an independent consultant and analyst who writes and speaks about emerging technologies and the future. To listen to this podcast, click here.

  • Phil Bowermaster
    Phil Bowermaster is an independent analyst and consultant specializing in big data, business intelligence and analytics. Phil is the founder of Speculist Media, which produces blogs, podcasts, and other social and traditional media exploring the role of technology, particularly data technology, in shaping the future. He works with select clients in developing and executing content strategies related to big data. Phil can be reached at phil@speculist.com.

