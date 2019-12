In this podcast, Imad Birouty, Director of Technical Product Marketing with Teradata, discusses the democratization of data science to enable users across the organization to find the answers on which to base their decisions. He explains how Teradata is making is easier to give users access to machine learning and advanced analytics. The interview is conducted by Phil Bowermaster, an independent consultant and analyst who writes and speaks about emerging technologies and the future. To listen to this podcast, click here