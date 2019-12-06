Data Science is No Longer Just for Data Scientists (Podcast)
Originally published December 6, 2019
In this podcast, Imad Birouty, Director of Technical Product Marketing with Teradata, discusses the democratization of data science to enable users across the organization to find the answers on which to base their decisions. He explains how Teradata is making is easier to give users access to machine learning and advanced analytics. The interview is conducted by Phil Bowermaster, an independent consultant and analyst who writes and speaks about emerging technologies and the future. To listen to this podcast, click here.
-
Phil Bowermaster
Phil Bowermaster is an independent analyst and consultant specializing in big data, business intelligence and analytics. Phil is the founder of Speculist Media, which produces blogs, podcasts, and other social and traditional media exploring the role of technology, particularly data technology, in shaping the future. He works with select clients in developing and executing content strategies related to big data. Phil can be reached at phil@speculist.com.
Recent articles by Phil Bowermaster
Comments
Want to post a comment? Login or become a member today!
Be the first to comment!