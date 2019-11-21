Originally published November 21, 2019
In this podcast, Bill Franks, Chief Analytics Officer of the International Institute for Analytics, discusses the evolution of data science and provides helpful guidelines and suggestions for successful data science democratization. The interview is conducted by Phil Bowermaster, an independent consultant and analyst who writes and speaks about emerging technologies and the future. To listen to this podcast, click here.
