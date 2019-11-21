In this podcast, Bill Franks, Chief Analytics Officer of the International Institute for Analytics, discusses the evolution of data science and provides helpful guidelines and suggestions for successful data science democratization. The interview is conducted by Phil Bowermaster, an independent consultant and analyst who writes and speaks about emerging technologies and the future. To listen to this podcast, click here.

Phil Bowermaster

Phil Bowermaster is an independent analyst and consultant specializing in big data, business intelligence and analytics. Phil is the founder of Speculist Media, which produces blogs, podcasts, and other social and traditional media exploring the role of technology, particularly data technology, in shaping the future. He works with select clients in developing and executing content strategies related to big data. Phil can be reached at phil@speculist.com.

